One person injured after morning crash

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person is in the hospital after a crash in Sharp County.

According to Hardy Police Chief, Scott Rose, a woman was taken to White River Medical Center Sunday morning with injuries caused by a crash on U.S. Highway 63. The crash happened around 10 a.m.

Rose said a woman was trapped inside a car and she had to be cut out by the Hardy Fire Department.

The woman was the only one injured, but there were two vehicles involved in the crash according to officials. The other driver was not injured.

Arkansas State Police are investigating this crash.

