Arkansas football returns to AutoZone Liberty Bowl for first time since 2016

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) scrambles for a touchdown against Auburn during the first...
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) scrambles for a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KAIT) - It’s officially bowl season around the world of college football. For Arkansas (6-6), they found out their bowl destination this afternoon and they won’t be too far away from Region 8.

Arkansas takes on Kansas (6-6) in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on December 28th at 4:30 on ESPN.

“We’re extremely excited to be headed to Memphis to play a really good Kansas team in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl,” head coach Sam Pittman said. “Coach Leipold and his staff have done a tremendous job with their team, and we look forward to the challenge. For us, the opportunity to play a bowl game in what we consider our backyard is going to be special. We can’t wait to see our fans in Memphis in a few weeks.”

It will be the Hogs’ first game at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium since the 2015 season, where Arkansas beat Kansas State 45-23. Arkansas is responsible for the bowl’s two highest-attended games in the past decade, 61,136 against K-State and 62,742 in 2010, where the Razorbacks beat East Carolina 20-17 in overtime.

For Kansas, it’s their first bowl game since 2008. The Jayhawks last played in the Bowl game in 1973.

The Razorbacks previously played in the Bowl game in 1971, 1984, 1987, 2009 and 2015.

“We’re excited to host the Arkansas Razorbacks and their great fans for a bowl record sixth time in our 64-year history,” Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl said. “Head coach Sam Pittman and director of athletics Hunter Yurachek have revitalized the Arkansas football program. The energy and enthusiasm that’s synonymous with Razorback football and their fans is back. We look forward to welcoming the Jayhawks and Razorbacks for a great match-up and one of the most compelling games of the bowl season.”

