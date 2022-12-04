Church spreads Christmas cheer with free gas

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Christmas season is about giving, and what better to give than gas? Central Baptist Church in Paragould decided to give back to the community.

Church volunteers manned the pumps as hundreds line the streets to fill their tanks.

The church pre-paid $25 to every pump for over two hours.

“We serve the community in ways across the community and we know with inflation and all these things happening right now, this is a way to bless folks across this region,” said Breck Freeman who is the administrative pastor.

This is the fourth gas giveaway. This does not come out of the church’s budget, but the people give and allow the church to do this.

Freeman said to be on the lookout as more of these gas giveaways are in the future.

