Coastal Carolina to face East Carolina in Birmingham Bowl

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be going bowling for the third straight season.

It was announced Sunday that the Chants will face the East Carolina Pirates in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27. at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

The matchup will mark the first time the two programs have ever met in football.

The Chants will be making their third straight bowl appearance after a 9-3 campaign. Coastal also appeared in Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, where they lost to Troy.

With the departure of Jamey Chadwell, the program said defensive coordinator Chad Staggs will be the interim head coach for the bowl game.

East Carolina, meanwhile, is coming off a 7-5 season that included a close loss to North Carolina State and a win over Old Dominion, a team that went on to defeat Coastal later in the season.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

