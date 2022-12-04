Energy Alert
Coastal Carolina hires NC State OC Tim Beck as head coach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina moved quickly to fill its head coaching vacancy after the departure of Jamey Chadwell.

The university announced Sunday it has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck as the fourth permanent head coaching the program’s history. News of Beck’s hire was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel. CCU has scheduled a press conference introducing Beck for Monday afternoon.

Current CCU defensive coordinator Chad Staggs will serve as the interim head coach for the Chants’ bowl game.

“I have known Tim since my return to coaching 13 years ago at Nebraska. He is an excellent coach and coordinator, and has always had the best interest of his players, coaches, and school at heart,” CCU Executive Director for Football Joe Moglia said in a statement. “I take a lot of pride in what our program has accomplished in the last 10 years. Tim will do a great job of building on that.”

Beck was hired at NC State in 2020, spending two years as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Wolfpack. He was also a nominee for the Broyles Award in 2020, which is awarded to the nation’s top assistant coach.

“I could not be more excited to be the Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina University,” Beck said in his own statement. “The complete alignment between Dr. Benson, Joe Moglia, and Matt Hogue has helped establish a championship program that is a tremendous fit for me and my family. I fully embrace the expectations for how we will run this program each and every day. Coastal is a special place with special people. We are humbled and honored to become a part of the Chanticleer family and the Conway community.”

Previous stops for Beck have included Texas, Ohio State, Nebraska and Kansas.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

