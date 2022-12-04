Energy Alert
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say

Authorities believe the couple's son-in-law, a 36-year-old man from Wisconsin, attacked them. (WLS via CNN)
By WLS Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRETE, Ill. (WLS) - Authorities say an Illinois couple were stabbed in their home by their son-in-law in what may have been a fit of rage over his divorce from their daughter.

The Will County Sheriff’s Department found a couple – a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man – bleeding profusely with multiple injuries Thursday night inside their home in Crete, Illinois.

“My heart broke. I couldn’t do anything but sob through the neighborhood,” neighbor Betsy Hauenschild said. “It’s so sad. It’s so horribly sad. They didn’t deserve this.”

A 36-year-old man from Wisconsin was also found inside the home with stab wounds. Authorities identified him as the victims’ son-in law and believe he attacked the couple. They said he may have been angry about his divorce from their daughter.

The suspect was due to report to jail Friday for domestic battery.

All three people found in the house were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman has been released from the hospital, but her husband and the suspect remain in critical condition.

The husband was expected to survive his injuries, according to law enforcement.

Neighbors say the woman is a retired teacher. They describe the couple as good people, who were seen walking in the neighborhood almost every day.

“I wanted to pray before their house for them because they are a wonderfully sweet and kind couple. I just always enjoyed seeing them always. It was always a pleasure,” Hauenschild said.

Authorities say it appeared a gun may have been fired both inside and outside the home, but it was not clear if anyone had been struck with gunfire.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

