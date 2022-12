POINSETT CO, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 1600 customers are without power in both Marked Tree and Tyronza. There is no known cause of this power outage at the moment.

According to Entergy they have estimated that the power will be back at 9 p.m.

This is an ongoing story and we will update you as we receive more details.

