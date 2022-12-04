Fourth annual Joy Fest kicks off

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas joy is in full swing this weekend. The fourth annual Joy Fest has kicked off in downtown Jonesboro.

Over the past four years, Joy Fest has grown into what it is today. Bringing in thousands from across the area. With the popularity, new changes come every year.

“I am just so excited at how the community loves the event and wants to make it better each year.”, said Sarah Rickert who is the coordinator of Joy Fest.

And this year was no different with the kid’s section getting a complete overhaul.

“We have the Coke Polar Bear, we have Andy’s, the life-size snow globe with Gearhead and we have inflatables,” said Rickert.

The idea behind Joy Fest was to bring in more people to Jonesboro. This helps out the downtown businesses and gives festival goers something to look forward to every year.

“We were traveling to other towns to go to their Christmas festivals, and I thought we had a great downtown, why don’t we do something like that here?”

When Rickert and her team head to the drawing board every year. They have one goal in mind.

“Just trying to create fun events, memory-making traditions for our community.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.