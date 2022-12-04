Energy Alert
Holiday traditions staying alive in Paragould

A girl knits a scarf as customers watch and get ready to make a purchase.
A girl knits a scarf as customers watch and get ready to make a purchase.(KAIT)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Ringing in the Christmas season with carriage rides and vendors.

Downtown Paragould is keeping an age-old tradition alive.

Hundreds flocked to downtown Paragould this morning to catch a ride on a horse carriage or find themselves a knitted scarf. Getting people downtown helps the local businesses.

“This is something we do for economic development, where you can shop and have some fun, eat and of course enjoy the holidays,” said Miranda Reynolds, the executive director of Main Street Paragould.

Reynolds added this event is very important to our local vendors.

There are more events coming to Paragould during the Christmas season. The Christmas Parade is scheduled for the 6th.

