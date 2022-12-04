Holiday traditions staying alive in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Ringing in the Christmas season with carriage rides and vendors.

Downtown Paragould is keeping an age-old tradition alive.

Hundreds flocked to downtown Paragould this morning to catch a ride on a horse carriage or find themselves a knitted scarf. Getting people downtown helps the local businesses.

“This is something we do for economic development, where you can shop and have some fun, eat and of course enjoy the holidays,” said Miranda Reynolds, the executive director of Main Street Paragould.

Reynolds added this event is very important to our local vendors.

There are more events coming to Paragould during the Christmas season. The Christmas Parade is scheduled for the 6th.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.