Eddie Mae Herron Center brings history to Christmas celebration

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Eddie Mae Herron Center held its annual Christmas Celebration.

At one point the building was a segregated school and church, but now it serves as an education center. together to spread joy and a powerful message during Christmas time.

The center displays history, a past that the center director, Pat Johnson, said has not always been pretty.

“We are preserving our history. And another thing is to be able to come together in one place and laugh and talk and communicate with one another,” Johnson said.

This year’s Christmas celebration brought Yvonne Taylor, a woman who went to Hoxie High School when it desegregated. She talked about her time there and to her, there was no better time to bring her message than today.

“We should have better thoughts, better feelings, put all bad feelings aside and go to God and Christmas is a good time to express that,” Taylor said.

Johnson believes Eddie Mae Herron would be smiling if she were able to witness the events being put at the center today.

“She would be very proud that we were carrying on her legacy and teaching and helping people to understand… we all live the same,” she said.

The center has had a Christmas celebration for the last ten years and Johnson said it has grown more each year.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.