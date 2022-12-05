Harlem Globetrotters to perform in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - America’s winningest basketball team will hit the hardwood at First National Bank Arena.

The Harlem Globetrotters will play the Washington Generals at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

Tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour are on sale now.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the FNB Arena website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.