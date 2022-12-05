Energy Alert
Harlem Globetrotters to perform in Jonesboro

America’s winningest basketball team will hit the hardwood at First National Bank Arena.
America's winningest basketball team will hit the hardwood at First National Bank Arena.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - America’s winningest basketball team will hit the hardwood at First National Bank Arena.

The Harlem Globetrotters will play the Washington Generals at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6.

Tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour are on sale now.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the FNB Arena website by clicking here.

