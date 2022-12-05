JAC, humane society clearing their shelters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking to add a furry friend to your family this Christmas?

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and Jonesboro Animal Control are looking to clear their kennels.

Both organizations announced Monday they are taking part in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event.

At NEAHS, adoption fees for dogs will be reduced to $50 and cat adoptions are $25 between Dec. 5 and 10.

According to Bissell’s website, only dogs will be available for reduced adoption fees.

The Humane Society of Independence County is also participating in the event.

