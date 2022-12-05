Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

JAC, humane society clearing their shelters

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and Jonesboro Animal Control are looking to clear their...
The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and Jonesboro Animal Control are looking to clear their kennels.(KSLA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking to add a furry friend to your family this Christmas?

The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and Jonesboro Animal Control are looking to clear their kennels.

Both organizations announced Monday they are taking part in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event.

At NEAHS, adoption fees for dogs will be reduced to $50 and cat adoptions are $25 between Dec. 5 and 10.

According to Bissell’s website, only dogs will be available for reduced adoption fees.

The Humane Society of Independence County is also participating in the event.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the vehicles involved in a Sunday morning crash
One person injured after morning crash
Court ruling
Amber Waterman pleads not guilty
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Entire cities without power
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said a search of the former hospital in Cherokee...
Owner of abandoned hospital settles lawsuit over patient records
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

Latest News

Harris is a 3-year-old pit mix who has been at the NEA Humane Society for several months. He's...
Midday Interview: Furry Friday, Dec. 2
Who could resist this bundle of love? Larson is available for adoption at the NEA Humane...
Midday Interview: Furry Friday, Nov. 18
This week's Furry Friday features a sweet little puppy who would be the perfect companion to a...
Midday Interview: Furry Friday, Nov. 11
Meet this week's furry friend!
Midday Interview: Furry Friday, Nov. 4