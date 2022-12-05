Energy Alert
Jonesboro Connectivity Plan breaks ground on new project

Mayor Harold Copenhaver says this connectivity plan should encourage further redevelopment in our community and that the 2 million dollar project will create a safe passage for pedestrians and cyclist from ASU to downtown Jonesboro.(KAIT-TV)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of the Jonesboro Connectivity Plan saw some progress Monday.

Mayor Harold Copenhaver and several other city and community leaders gathered near the corner of Creath Avenue and McDaniel Street to “bridge the gap.”

This part of the connectivity plan will connect Downtown Jonesboro to Arkansas State University.

Copenhaver says he’s happy to see all the hard planning start to take shape.

“This is a resource that we’ve been needing in our community for a long, long time,” he said. “The efforts have been there, but today those efforts are coming to a culmination after two years of hard work with our engineering department on easements and everything else for this project.”

Copenhaver says the connectivity plan should encourage further redevelopment in our community and that the $2 million project will create a safe passage for pedestrians and cyclists.

The next steps include advertising for construction bids in January, gaining council approval in February, and forming and construction in March, all of which are included in the city budget.

After that, the next steps in the trail system will be to begin right-of-way acquisitions along Aggie Road to University Heights. The city and partners will also begin the process of planning and engineering for the trail to connect downtown through West Jonesboro to Joe Mack Campbell Park.

“You know this sets the tone for the city of Jonesboro,” said Copenhaver. “We’re going to bridge the gap not only in our community but then we’ll bridge the gap in other communities and other parts of the region of Arkansas.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

