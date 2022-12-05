Kivon Bennett declares for 2023 NFL Draft
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Senior defensive end Kivon Bennett has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, the Arkansas State alum announced on Twitter.
Kivon did it all in his two seasons since transferring from Tennessee. He had 108 tackles, 26 tackles for a loss (3rd most in the Sun Belt in that span), 13.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Bennett was named All-Sun Belt in both seasons.
“I want to thank Jonesboro and Arkansas State University for accepting a slightly damaged and broken young man at a time when many institutions would not,” Bennett said in his Tweet. “Jonesboro means the world to me. A-State football was my second chance at my career and I will forever be indebted to every single person involved with the Red Wolves program.”
