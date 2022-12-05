Kivon Bennett declares for 2023 NFL Draft

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Senior defensive end Kivon Bennett has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, the Arkansas State alum announced on Twitter.

My time in college football has come to an end. It is bittersweet! A huge thank you to everyone that has been involved over the years! I am proud to say I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft! Can’t wait to see what God has in store for me next! 💙🤝🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/y1QVxKTNG8 — Kivon Bennett (KB) (@kb_versace) December 3, 2022

Kivon did it all in his two seasons since transferring from Tennessee. He had 108 tackles, 26 tackles for a loss (3rd most in the Sun Belt in that span), 13.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Bennett was named All-Sun Belt in both seasons.

“I want to thank Jonesboro and Arkansas State University for accepting a slightly damaged and broken young man at a time when many institutions would not,” Bennett said in his Tweet. “Jonesboro means the world to me. A-State football was my second chance at my career and I will forever be indebted to every single person involved with the Red Wolves program.”

