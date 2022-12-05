Man killed in hit and run

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Sunday afternoon after police said a semi-truck struck him while he put gas in his SUV.

Arkansas State Police said the incident happened at 3:34 p.m. Dec. 4 on Interstate 40 near the 260-mile marker in St. Francis County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 45-year-old Sircrease Brooks of Memphis was on the south shoulder of the eastbound lane attempting to put gasoline in his disabled 2012 GMC Sierra when an eastbound semi-truck hit him and his SUV.

ASP said the truck driver did not stop and continued eastbound. The report did not provide a description of the suspect’s truck.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.