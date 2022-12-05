Energy Alert
Planning your day

Over in Butler County, a man is arrested following a deadly shooting
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We're helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Not much sun in the forecast this week and get ready for several rounds of rain. A series of disturbances along a meandering front will keep rain chances in the forecast every day until Friday.

While no day will be a complete washout, each day will likely have some rain. We’re starting today off with mist and drizzle. Temperatures are still chilly too.

As temperatures warm up to the 60s this week, the atmosphere may get unstable enough to produce some lightning and thunder.

Look for a brief break from the rain on Friday and most of Saturday before more rain arrives Saturday night.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A Missouri man faces murder charges after 2 people were found dead in Quilin.

An Arkansas sheriff is arrested by state police and faces illegal firearms and drug charges.

A Pocahontas education center brings history to its Christmas celebration.

Chase Gage and Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8

