Police: Woman threatened to trash victim’s reputation over trashed food

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Friday to charge Khloe A....
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Friday to charge Khloe A. Bryant with one count of sexual extortion and one count of harassing communications.(Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a Jonesboro woman threatened her roommate with sexual extortion after the victim threw out her expired food.

Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Friday to charge 26-year-old Khloe A. Bryant with one count of sexual extortion and one count of harassing communications.

According to the affidavit, on Nov. 11, the victim reported her ex-roommate made threats to “release a video of her having sex” on social media.

The victim reportedly said Bryant told her she had a video of her having sex with someone and “was going to release it online if she didn’t pay her money for some food items that she had thrown away when moving out.”

According to the court documents, Bryant also threatened to send the video to the victim’s parents.

“[Bryant] told me that she took the video and wasn’t going to give it to me,” Detective Adam Hampton stated in the affidavit. “[She] talked about the victim owing her money, and if she didn’t pay her, she would send it to people.”

After reviewing the case, Boling issued a warrant on Nov. 30 for Bryant’s arrest.

“Bryant contacted me on the phone later and asked if she could come to the police department on Wednesday at 2 to talk to me,” Hampton stated. “She arrived at the police department and was taken into custody after being interviewed.”

Bryant is currently free on a $7,500 bond awaiting arraignment on Jan. 18.

Judge Boling also issued a no-contact order between Bryant and the victim.

