Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Poplar Bluff school board names new superintendent

Dr. Aaron Cornman has been chosen to serve as the next Poplar Bluff R-I School District...
Dr. Aaron Cornman has been chosen to serve as the next Poplar Bluff R-I School District Superintendent.(Source: Poplar Bluff R-I School District)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff R-I District Board of Education has selected a new superintendent to succeed Dr. Scott Dill.

The school board chose Dr. Aaron Cornman for the position during a special meeting held on Thursday, December 1.

He was one of four finalists.

The school board said had eight applicants for the position and narrowed it down during the interview process last week.

Dr. Cornman, a Gideon native, is currently serving as superintendent of East Prairie R-II School District.

He will start leading the Poplar Bluff school district on July 1.

“I greatly appreciate the Poplar Bluff Board of Education affording me the opportunity to serve as superintendent of schools in a district with such a rich heritage that celebrates the success of students and continually seeks to grow academic offerings for all students in the district,” said Cornman in a released statement.

Cornman will serve as Poplar Bluff’s 20th superintendent.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the vehicles involved in a Sunday morning crash
One person injured after morning crash
Court ruling
Amber Waterman pleads not guilty
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said a search of the former hospital in Cherokee...
Owner of abandoned hospital settles lawsuit over patient records
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Entire cities without power
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

Latest News

The shift will extend from Southwest Drive (Highway 18) north to Dan Avenue (Highway 91).
Traffic Alert: ArDOT shifting I-555 traffic patterns
We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8
Terry Anderson on Heber Springs was last seen in the 1200-block of Industrial Park Road.
Silver Alert issued for missing man
The Eddie Mae Herron Center held its annual Christmas Celebration.
Eddie Mae Herron Center brings history to Christmas celebration