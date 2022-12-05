Poplar Bluff school board names new superintendent

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff R-I District Board of Education has selected a new superintendent to succeed Dr. Scott Dill.

The school board chose Dr. Aaron Cornman for the position during a special meeting held on Thursday, December 1.

He was one of four finalists.

The school board said had eight applicants for the position and narrowed it down during the interview process last week.

Dr. Cornman, a Gideon native, is currently serving as superintendent of East Prairie R-II School District.

He will start leading the Poplar Bluff school district on July 1.

“I greatly appreciate the Poplar Bluff Board of Education affording me the opportunity to serve as superintendent of schools in a district with such a rich heritage that celebrates the success of students and continually seeks to grow academic offerings for all students in the district,” said Cornman in a released statement.

Cornman will serve as Poplar Bluff’s 20th superintendent.

