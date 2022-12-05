Rainy Pattern Ahead

Energy Alert
December 5th, 2022
Ryan's Sunday 5PM Forecast (12/4/2022)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Not much sun in the forecast this week and get ready for several rounds of rain. A series of disturbances along a meandering front will keep rain chances in the forecast every day until Friday. While no day will be a complete washout, each day will likely have some rain. We’re starting today off with mist and drizzle. Temperatures are still chilly too. As temperatures warm up to the 60s this week, the atmosphere may get unstable enough to produce some lightning and thunder. Look for a brief break from the rain on Friday and most of Saturday before more rain arrives Saturday night.

