Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

REAL ID requirement for air travel delayed until May 2025

FILE - The Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID requirement for air travel...
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID requirement for air travel for a third time.(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Department of Homeland Security is delaying its REAL ID requirement for air travel another two years, the agency announced Monday.

The program, which was set to begin May 3, 2023, will not be enforced until May 7, 2025.

DHS said this extension gives states more time to ensure residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act.

Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies, including TSA, will not accept driver’s licenses and identification cards that do not meet federal standards.

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

The agency said the extension is necessary because of the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 50 states, the District of Columbia and four of five U.S. territories covered by the REAL ID Act and related regulations are issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the vehicles involved in a Sunday morning crash
One person injured after morning crash
Court ruling
Amber Waterman pleads not guilty
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Entire cities without power
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said a search of the former hospital in Cherokee...
Owner of abandoned hospital settles lawsuit over patient records
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

Latest News

We’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.
Christmas parades and celebrations in Region 8
Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia unleashes missiles, but Ukraine says most shot down
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly holds a photo of Diane Cusick during an interview...
‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Trump faces peril in documents probe after decades of scrutiny
The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina power outages could last days after shootings