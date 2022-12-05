Energy Alert
Report: Ja Morant to receive signature Nike shoe

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts after dunking against the Detroit Pistons during the...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant reacts after dunking against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is reportedly next in line to receive a signature shoe from Nike.

The news was reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Monday.

The news comes as Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving, one of their most profitable shoe collaborators, in light of recent social media posts many deem as anti-Semitic.

Morant has been long-rumored to be the next NBA star to receive a shoe deal.

Other NBA stars with signature Nike shoes include Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Paul George. Nike also has signature shoes under the Jordan brand with Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook.

