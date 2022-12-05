Silver Alert issued for missing man

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Terry Anderson on Heber Springs was last seen in the 1200 block of Industrial Park Road.

The 67-year-old Cleburne County man is described as being 6′ tall and weighing 235 pounds. He is bald with hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Anderson’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately or the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office at 501-362-8291.

