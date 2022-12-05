Traffic Alert: ArDOT shifting I-555 traffic patterns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A heads up for motorists who travel along Interstate 555.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said Monday that crews will shift the northbound lanes to the newly constructed southbound lanes beginning Tuesday, Dec. 6

“This will result in a single lane of traffic in each direction, separated by a concrete barrier wall,” the news release stated.

Drivers will enter and exit the northbound lane using the new median ramps.

The shift will extend from Southwest Drive (Highway 18) north to Dan Avenue (Highway 91).

Motorists should use caution while traveling through this work zone.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.