Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas Governor-elect names picks to head public safety, emergency management

Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders announced two picks for members of her cabinet...
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders announced two picks for members of her cabinet Monday morning.(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders announced two picks for members of her cabinet Monday morning.

According to content partner KARK, Sanders announced her intent to nominate Captain Mike Hagar as the next Secretary of the Department of Public Safety. She added Hagar would also serve as Director of the Division of Arkansas State Police.

“As violent crime is on the rise and deadly, illegal drugs are flooding our communities, now more than ever we need a strong, experienced leader who will be tough on crime – and I am confident that Captain Hagar is that person,” the governor-elect said on Dec. 5.

Hagar, who has been with ASP for more than 26 years, said he is ready to address violent crime in the state.

“Governor-elect Sanders has the right vision to bring safety back to our communities, and I’m honored that she has chosen me to be the next Secretary of Public Safety and leader of the brave men and women who make up the Arkansas State Police,” Hagar said.

Sanders also announced Secretary of Public Safety A.J. Gary has agreed to remain as the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Sanders Administration and continuing to ensure that our state is always prepared for the next disaster or emergency,” Gary said.

Gary also currently serves as the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management and State Homeland Security Advisor. He had served nearly 30 years in the Conway Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the vehicles involved in a Sunday morning crash
One person injured after morning crash
Court ruling
Amber Waterman pleads not guilty
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Entire cities without power
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said a search of the former hospital in Cherokee...
Owner of abandoned hospital settles lawsuit over patient records
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

Latest News

Brookland softball standout signs with Three Rivers
Brookland P/IF Taylor Reed signs with Three Rivers
The nativity scene at Basin Park has been put up by Beta Sigma Phi since 1950. The Great...
Controversy over nativity scene in Arkansas community
After the loss of the famous elbow tree during winter weather in February, the Parks and...
Craighead Forest Park makes changes for ‘new’ elbow tree, lighting
On Thursday, Dec. 1, $7 million worth of grants were awarded to 113 local and state law...
State grants to improve Arkansas law enforcement agencies