Arkansas State baseball announces 2023 winter camp lineup

Arkansas State baseball announced Tuesday that registration for 2023 Tommy Raffo Winter Baseball Camps is now open.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, the High School Prospect Camp will be held for boys grades 9-12. Check-in at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field is set for 8 a.m., while Raffo and his staff will conduct the camp from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The cost is $150 per camper.

The Youth Specialty Camps, for boys ages 7-11, will be held the following Monday, Jan. 16. The hitting session will run in the morning from 9 a.m.-Noon, while the pitching and defense session will go from 1:15-4 p.m. Cost for each camp session is $75, and players can attend both sessions for only $125.

Raffo, along with assistants Alan Dunn, Drew LaBounty and volunteer assistant Henri Lartigue, will be instructing at the camps. Each camper must bring a hat, glove, helmet, bat and suitable baseball attire (cleats, baseball pants). Catchers should also bring catching gear.

Campers will experience a variety of drill instruction and game participation, which will build and maintain successful offensive and defensive fundamental skills.

All camps will be held at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, sessions will be moved to the Student Activity Center.

For more information and to register, visit www.arkansasstatebaseballcamps.com.

Arkansas State University Baseball Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender.

