Arkansas State men’s basketball plays at UCA Tuesday night

By A-State Athletics
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Arkansas State men’s basketball at Central Arkansas | 7:00pm | Farris Center | TV: ESPN+ | Radio: EAB Red Wolves Sports Network

Series Record: A-State leads 26-19

In Conway: A-State leads 3-0

Last Meeting: A-State 95-82 (12/4/21)

The Red Wolves will visit Conway for the first time since 2016. A-State and Central Arkansas met last season for the first time since the Red Wolves won 89-77 on Dec. 16, 2016 at the Farris Center. With the 95-82 victory last season, A-State has won each of the last eight meetings against the Bears. Seven of those eight meetings have come since 2011. Of the 45 all-time meetings between Central Arkansas and A-State, 38 occurred between 1922- 1953.

Including ties, seven different players have led A-State in scoring. In all eight games so far this season, A-State has held its opponent to 75 or fewer points marking the fifth time in the Division I era (since 1970-71) an A-State squad has done so joining the 2008- 09, 2002-03, 1982-83 and 1981-82 teams. The Red Wolves had two true freshmen start against Bethel, the first such game with two or more true freshmen starters for an A-State team since Feb. 15, 2020 at Texas State (Caleb Fields and Antwon Jackson).

A-State is 5-0 this season when scoring 64 or more points and 70-50 when reaching 64 or more points dating back to 2017-18. The Red Wolves are 0-3 when failing to reach 64 points this year and are 5-39 since 2017-18 when not reaching 64 points. Dating back to the start of the 2017-18 season, A-State is 51-13 when leading at halftime, 4-0 this season, but 19-64 when trailing at the break, 0-2 this season. Over the last five-plus seasons (since 2017-18), A-State is 71-39 when shooting 40 percent or better from the field, but is 3-43 when shooting below 40 percent. In the same span, the Red Wolves are 29-4 when holding opponents below 40 percent from the floor, but 45-78 when opponents shoot 40 percent or better.

Malcolm Farrington is the first A-State player with four or more 3-pointers made in four or more consecutive games since Ryan Wedel in games 26-29 of the 2006-07 season. With 80 more points scored, Caleb Fields would become the 30th player in program history with 1,000 career points. Terrance Ford Jr. leads the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio at 5.40 (27 assists / 5 turnovers). Avery Felts ranks 10th nationally in assist-to-turnover ration at 4.00 (32 assists / 8 turnovers).

