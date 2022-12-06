Energy Alert
Body found on road, sheriff’s office investigating

(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a body was discovered beside a Craighead County highway.

A motorist discovered the victim’s body around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, near the intersection of Highway 18 and Craighead County 510 in Monette.

According to Chief Deputy Justin Rolland, the body was lying beside a parked vehicle.

He said the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division is working on the case.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.

