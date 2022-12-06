Craighead Forest Park makes changes for ‘new’ elbow tree, lighting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is making sure all eyes are on Craighead Forest Park, starting with a special landmark.

After the loss of the famous elbow tree during winter weather in February, the Parks and Recreation Department created a trail toward another elbow tree in the park.

Director Danny Kapales said because the tree wasn’t easily accessible, it was generally unknown to the public.

“We knew we had this one in the woods and we wanted to make sure people had access to it, and so we spent this fall making a trail so that folks can actually get to this tree, be able to take photos with it, and actually enjoy the asset that we have,” he said.

Kapales explained the “new” tree, which is believed to be over 200 years old, was possibly bent by Native American tribes to use as a marker for trails they may have used.

That’s not the only change the city has done. Lights were also placed next to several trees along the week.

The lights were added next to Pavilion 6, an area Kapales said was picked due to its visibility through the park.

“We decided to take an area of lights that is viewable from anywhere on the lake and light those up, and I think it looks great,” he said.

The Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Department plans on displaying the lights year-round for various holidays and events. It also plans to put lights along the walking trail sometime next year.

Kapales added a ramp was widened on the lake to give better access to those with disabilities.

