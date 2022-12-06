Dec. 6: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’re waking up to more rain today and like yesterday, chances continue all day long. Temperatures aren’t quite as chilly as we continue our slow warming trend. A series of disturbances along a meandering front will keep rain chances in the forecast until Friday.

The rain starts to get heavy tonight through Thursday. You might hear thunder too. As the front stays over us, some hit the 60s and possibly a couple of 70s.

If you’re on the cool side of the front, you might be in the 50s to low 60s. Look for a brief break from the rain on Friday before more rain arrives over the weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Little Rock School District is under a cyber-attack, and now the school board is working to negotiate payment options to resolve the issues with the hackers.

A police officer and firefighter were laid to rest while funeral arrangements are made for another. Flags are at half-staff across Kennett as the community and multiple departments are in mourning.

A Memphis police officer was shot and a man was killed Monday night, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Kirstie Alley, a two-time Emmy winner whose roles on the TV megahit “Cheers” and in the “Look Who’s Talking” films made her one of the biggest stars in American comedy in the late 1980s and early 1990s, died Monday. She was 71.

Just like Santa Claus, Region 8 News is making a list and checking it twice. Instead of who’s naughty or nice, we’ve compiled a list of Christmas parades and events throughout the area.

