Earthquake recorded in Lawrence County
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Monday in Lawrence County.
The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 earthquake at 6:51 p.m. on Dec. 5.
It was located 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) north-northwest of Black Rock, or about 30 miles northwest of Jonesboro.
The USGS reported the temblor had a depth of 11.8 kilometers.
As of Tuesday morning, no one reported feeling it.
