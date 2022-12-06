Earthquake recorded in Lawrence County

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A small earthquake struck Monday in Lawrence County.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.0 earthquake at 6:51 p.m. on Dec. 5.

It was located 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) north-northwest of Black Rock, or about 30 miles northwest of Jonesboro.

The USGS reported the temblor had a depth of 11.8 kilometers.

As of Tuesday morning, no one reported feeling it.

