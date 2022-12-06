Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Experts urge holiday shoppers to use credit instead of debit cards when buying online

The Fair Credit Billing Act (FCBA) allows you to dispute credit card charges, doesn’t cover debit cards
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and countless experts all offer the same advice when it comes to holiday shopping – choose credit over debit.

If a criminal steals your credit card information, they are not able to wipe out your checking account – which can happen if your debit card is compromised.

Credit cards also usually offer additional protections that debit cards do not.

“Even if your financial institution covers theft on your debit cards, it still immediately comes out of your account if there is fraud. And it could take weeks, even longer to get that fixed,” the Virginia Credit Union financial coach Cherry Dale said.

Dale explained that credit cards are protected under the Fair Credit Billing Act (FCBA), but debit cards are not. Only some debit card issuers may voluntarily offer protections because they are not required to do so.

If you don’t receive what you paid for, the FCBA allows you to dispute the charge on your credit card as a billing error.

For more information on the difference between credit and debit cards, visit this FTC article.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A man died Sunday afternoon after police said a semi-truck struck him while he put gas in his...
Man killed in hit and run
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Friday to charge Khloe A....
Police: Woman threatened to trash victim’s reputation over trashed food
One of the vehicles involved in a Sunday morning crash
One person injured after morning crash
The two responders shown here are the ones who we are remembering.
Community in mourning after the deaths of two first responders

Latest News

Hundreds of Arkansas communities will see an improvement in their water systems, thanks to a...
Federal funds flowing to communities to improve water systems
FILE - Jack Smith, the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for...
DOJ subpoenas state election officials for Trump documents
Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern Donetsk region Tuesday...
Ukraine leader defiant as drone strikes hit Russia again
A search of the vehicle reportedly turned up 263.2 grams of marijuana, 4.9 grams of a Schedule...
Sleeping man wakes up to drug charges
Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore., on Feb. 19, 2021. A federal judge in...
Federal judge OKs Oregon’s new high-capacity magazine ban