Federal funds flowing to communities to improve water systems

Hundreds of Arkansas communities will see an improvement in their water systems, thanks to a $270 million federal grant.
Hundreds of Arkansas communities will see an improvement in their water systems, thanks to a $270 million federal grant.(HNN File)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Hundreds of Arkansas communities will see an improvement in their water systems, thanks to a $270 million federal grant.

The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved the funding during its Dec. 2 meeting, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

The money, which is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), will fund 157 projects in 58 counties.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson created the ARPA Steering Committee to make the best use of the funding. In the summer of 2021, a working group was formed to make recommendations to the steering committee.

The committee accepted applications through Nov. 4. It received 882 applications, including at least one from each county.

The committee assessed drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater needs statewide. It approved 105 drinking water projects and 52 wastewater projects.

Construction is scheduled to start in December of 2023 and finish in December of 2026.

To see the complete list of approved projects, click here.

