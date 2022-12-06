Highland church expresses thankfulness through gifts

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A Highland church is passing out goodies during the holiday season to ensure those who serve the community know they’re appreciated.

Members of Friendship Baptist Church are visiting areas around Sharp County, such as the sheriff’s office and post offices, among others.

The goodies consist of baked goods, as well as words of encouragement.

Senior Pastor Mike Stanley explained it’s essential to let the people behind the scenes know they’re seen.

“So many people serve behind the scenes: first responders, law enforcement, and medical personnel. Our ladies put these together, and then they deliver at Christmas, just to say we appreciate it,” he said. “It’s just an opportunity for us to say thank you from our hears to theirs to those that serve.”

Stanley expressed how important these kinds of gestures are.

“I think the most important thing is just having the spirit of gratitude. I think that’s something that is missing in our world today. It’s just showing kindness and gratefulness,” he said.

Through the act, Stanley said it’s a chance for the church to express its thanks to public servants.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.