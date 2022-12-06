Energy Alert
Jones’ career-high 28 points lead Grizzlies past Heat 101-93

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus...
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By CLAY BAILEY
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyus Jones had a career-high 28 points and 10 assists to lead the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies to a 101-93 victory over Miami Heat Monday night.

Both teams entered the game having won four of their previous five games, and that included a Memphis win over Detroit on Sunday.

But playing the second night of a back-to-back meant several Grizzlies, in addition to Morant, were unavailable.

Three of the five most recent starters — Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and John Konchar -- were out, leaving a load of minutes for reserves and two-way players.

Santi Aldama added 18 points and Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points for Memphis, which played without leading scorer Ja Morant and several other key players.

Tyler Herro led the Heat with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Jimmy Butler, who had only one field goal in the first half, scored 18, and Caleb Martin finished with 16 points for the Heat.

The Grizzlies are scheduled to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the FedExForum.

