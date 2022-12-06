Energy Alert
Large grant to fund elderly housing

A large federal grant will help the city of Paragould build housing for the elderly.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A large federal grant will help the city of Paragould build housing for the elderly.

On Monday, Dec. 5, the Federal Home Loan Bank awarded the Paragould Housing Authority $435,000.

According to a news release, the money will be used to finish 48 housing units for the Paragould elderly community. The units will be constructed at Goldsmith and Rector Road.

“We have about a two-year waiting list in our elderly population to get them housed in affordable, safe, and sanitary homes,” said David Lange, Paragould Housing Authority executive director.

The release said all of the grant money will stay in Paragould.

“The most important thing is having a housing authority (or community) organization that cares about their community,” said Bruce Hatton, vice president at the Federal Home Loan Bank in Dallas.

For more information, visit paragouldhousing.org.

