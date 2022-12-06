Energy Alert
Man killed in late-night crash

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 36-year-old Hughes man was killed when another vehicle hit him.

According to the agency’s preliminary fatal crash report, the crash happened at 11:54 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 on Highway 147 (Cranford Lane).

A 2004 Pontiac driving south on the highway crossed the centerline and hit a 2008 Mercury driven by Michael Speed. Michael was killed as a result.

ASP said his passenger, 33-year-old Tavarious Speed, also of Hughes, was hurt.

The driver of the Pontiac was not identified.

