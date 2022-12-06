More Rain Coming

Energy Alert
December 7th, 2022
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (12/6)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Temperatures have cooled after the brief warm-up yesterday. We’re not done with pockets of heavy rain and thunder just yet. Highs reach around 60 today depending on what side of the front you’re on. A series of disturbances along a meandering front will keep rain chances in the forecast until Friday. You might hear thunder too. The front lifts back to the north on Thursday bringing the chance for more temperatures near 70. Look for a brief break from the rain on Friday before more rain arrives over the weekend. We are also keeping an eye on the beginning of next week. We could see a round of strong to severe storms Monday or Tuesday. We are still a week out and details will be fine-tuned.

