Motorcyclist succumbs to crash injuries

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist seriously hurt in a crash last month has died of his injuries.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 30 on State Highway 251 at Country Club Road in rural Randolph County.

Jason Barnett, 45, of Warm Springs, was southbound when a northbound 2011 Ford Focus attempted a left turn onto Country Club Road.

Barnett’s 1999 Honda V3W struck the rear of the Ford.

ASP said Barnett was thrown from his motorcycle and landed in the road.

He was taken to Regional One Health Elvis Presley Trauma Center in Memphis, where he later died.

ASP did not identify the driver of the Ford Focus.

