New position in Jonesboro budget to emphasize outdoors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new position being added to Jonesboro’s 2023 budget looks to improve and advance the city’s trail projects.

The hybrid position for a trail coordinator and landscape architect was introduced with one of the goals being to make progress toward a trail loop around Jonesboro.

With the city wanting to have stops at Arkansas State, downtown, and many other popular locations, Mayor Harold Copenhaver explained this will expand what they can do.

“We have to see how this progresses, but it also adds the ability for beautification,” he said. “We want to make sure when things are done, they are done in a way that is appealing to the eye but also to the community.”

Copenhaver said the only way they can do that is by making sure there is a group of people focused solely on the trails.

He added many of the new announcements are just one step of a six-phase project the new positions will spearhead.

