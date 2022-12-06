Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New position in Jonesboro budget to emphasize outdoors

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new position being added to Jonesboro’s 2023 budget looks to improve and advance the city’s trail projects.

The hybrid position for a trail coordinator and landscape architect was introduced with one of the goals being to make progress toward a trail loop around Jonesboro.

With the city wanting to have stops at Arkansas State, downtown, and many other popular locations, Mayor Harold Copenhaver explained this will expand what they can do.

“We have to see how this progresses, but it also adds the ability for beautification,” he said. “We want to make sure when things are done, they are done in a way that is appealing to the eye but also to the community.”

Copenhaver said the only way they can do that is by making sure there is a group of people focused solely on the trails.

He added many of the new announcements are just one step of a six-phase project the new positions will spearhead.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the vehicles involved in a Sunday morning crash
One person injured after morning crash
Court ruling
Amber Waterman pleads not guilty
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Entire cities without power
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said a search of the former hospital in Cherokee...
Owner of abandoned hospital settles lawsuit over patient records
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

Latest News

The outside of the Parkin Water Plant where it looks like a small building but it is one that...
Water plant gets major upgrade after million-dollar grant
The goodies consist of baked goods and words of encouragement.
Highland church expresses thankfulness through gifts
“Radar” is the team’s tracking dog, which has helped them locate missing people over the last...
Sharp County rescue squad offers reward for missing dog
Mayor Harold Copenhaver says this connectivity plan should encourage further redevelopment in...
Jonesboro Connectivity Plan breaks ground on new project