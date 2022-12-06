One dead in crash involving 18-wheeler

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A person has died in a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

According to Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, the crash happened on Highway 167 in Independence County north of Batesville.

Stephens said Arkansas State Police were on the scene and one person has died.

He asked for people to use caution around the area.

The cause of the accident or the name of the person killed was not immediately available.

