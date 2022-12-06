Another Rainy Day

We’re waking up to more rain today and like yesterday, chances continue all day long. Temperatures aren’t quite as chilly as we continue our slow warming trend. A series of disturbances along a meandering front will keep rain chances in the forecast until Friday. The rain starts to get heavy tonight through Thursday. You might hear thunder too. As the front stays over us, some hit the 60s and possibly a couple of 70s. If you’re on the cool side of the front, you might be in the 50s to low 60s. Look for a brief break from the rain on Friday before more rain arrives over the weekend.

