Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Ricky Council named SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) celebrates after scoring against Troy during the first half...
Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) celebrates after scoring against Troy during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV was named the SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced today. Council, who leads the SEC in both scoring and minutes played, averaged 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 70 percent from the field in wins over Troy and San Jose State.

Versus Troy, Council scored 27 points which were his second-best career scoring effort. He scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half as Arkansas erased a two-point halftime deficit. Arkansas ended the game on a 19-3 run with a 17-0 spurt thanks to Council pumping in 13 during the run, including 11 points during the 17-0 span.

On Saturday versus San Jose State, Council scored 17 points. He only missed one shot attempt, going 5-of-6 from the field (including 1-of-1 from 3PT) and 6-of-6 from the free throw line. With Arkansas up just three (44-41 with 17:27 left), the Razorbacks went on a 23-7 run, including Council scoring all 10 of his second-half points. He added three steals in the win as well.

Council is the only Razorback to score in double figures in all eight games this season. He and the Razorbacks return to action tomorrow (Tuesday – Dec. 6) versus UNC Greensboro. Tipoff is set for 6 pm and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the vehicles involved in a Sunday morning crash
One person injured after morning crash
Court ruling
Amber Waterman pleads not guilty
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Entire cities without power
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said a search of the former hospital in Cherokee...
Owner of abandoned hospital settles lawsuit over patient records
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

Latest News

Arkansas State men’s basketball plays at UCA Tuesday night
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas women’s basketball #21 in new AP Top 25
Arkansas defeats South Carolina 44-30.
Several Arkansas, Missouri players named to all-SEC football teams
Arkansas women’s basketball improves to 10-0, beats Oral Roberts