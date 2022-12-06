Energy Alert
Sharp County rescue squad offers reward for missing dog

By Hayden Savage
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sharp County Search and Rescue squad needs your help finding a vital part of its team.

Radar can be vital to emergency response crews, but the missing “Radar” in this case isn’t what you think.

“Radar” is the team’s tracking dog, which has helped them locate missing people over the last few years.

However, on Saturday, Dec. 3, the dog went missing.

“We were having our fenced-in yard cleaned out, and the gate got left open. When my son opened the kennels, they were gone,” Dave Gruger explained.

Gruger is the K-9 handler for Sharp County Search and Rescue, and he said “Radar” has been able to track down people who have gone missing.

“Last year, we were called after a few days of local authorities looking for a possible suicidal individual. We showed up, and within two hours of being there, we found the individual. Radar put us in the area that we needed to search,” he said.

For the person who finds or helps locate “Radar”, a substantial reward awaits them.

“Started out with a $300 reward, but I just upped that to $500, and that’s to, we’ll give that to anyone who helps us find ‘Radar’,” Gruger said.

If you have any information on where “Radar” may be, you are asked to call 870-329-3459.

