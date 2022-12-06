Energy Alert
Sign of the times: Stealing from the grieving

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould funeral home works hard to provide comfort and care to those grieving the loss of a loved one. One of their jobs is making sure funeral processions are safe.

So, who would steal from such a business?

According to a news release shared on social media, Heath Funeral Home reported someone stole one of their signs from Greene County Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Highway 135N.

Jeremy Heath, one of the owners, said workers put the sign out Monday morning. By the time the procession arrived, it was gone.

He said nothing like this has ever happened before.

“We’ve had people lay them down where they can’t be seen,” he said. “But, no one has ever taken one.”

While it might just be a sign to those who took it, Heath said the signs serve a purpose.

“They assist motorists and help reduce noise during the service,” he told Region 8 News. “They also help when families are leaving the cemetery in an emotional state.”

If anyone has any information on the missing sign, please reach out to Health Funeral Home at 870-236-7676.

