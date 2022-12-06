Six Razorbacks named to Coaches All-SEC Team

Six Razorbacks have been named to the 2022 Coaches All-SEC Team, the most Arkansas selections in over a decade.

Center Ricky Stromberg, linebacker Drew Sanders and kickoff specialist Jake Bates earned first-team praise from the league’s coaches, while running back Raheim Sanders, linebacker Bumper Pool and defensive back Dwight McGlothern secured second-team honors.

The Razorbacks’ six All-SEC honorees are their most since 2011, when seven Arkansas student-athletes – defensive end Jake Bequette (1st), wide receiver Jarius Wright (1st), wide receiver/punt returner Joe Adams (1st), quarterback Tyler Wilson (1st), offensive lineman Alvin Bailey (2nd), punter Dylan Breeding (2nd) and linebacker Jerry Franklin (2nd) – were recognized by the league’s coaches. This year’s three first-team selections are also the Hogs’ most since 2011.

Stromberg, who received a first-team nod at center, has not allowed a sack all year while helping block for quarterback KJ Jefferson and an Arkansas offense that rank second in the SEC and ninth nationally in rushing yards per game (223.4). Behind his blocking, the Hogs have had a 100-yard rusher in 10 of their last 13 games dating back to the 2021 season, led by Raheim Sanders’ seven 100-yard rushing performances.

Drew Sanders earned first-team praise at linebacker after emerging as one of the top defensive playmakers in college football this season. A finalist for the Butkus Award, the Denton, Texas, native racked up a team-leading 103 total tackles with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 12 games. Sanders, who anchored an Arkansas defense that led the league in sacks with 39, is only the second FBS defender since 2000 (Buffalo LB Khalil Mack in 2013) with 100 total tackles and at least 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception in a season.

His 13.5 tackles for loss this season are the most by a Hog defender since defensive end Trey Flowers totaled 13.5 sacks in 2014. Sanders’ 9.5 sacks are the most since defensive end Chris Smith tallied the same amount in 2012, which is tied for seventh most in a single season in the school record book.

Bates, a first-team honoree, has been one of the top kickoff specialists in the nation this year, kicking off 68 times for 4,390 total yards. The Texas State transfer, who leads the SEC and is ranked third nationally in kickoff average (64.6 avg), tallied 68 touchbacks during the regular season, good for second most in the SEC. Bates’ touchback percentage (85.3%) currently leads the conference and ranks second in the country.

Raheim Sanders, better known as Rocket, carded second-team honors after an explosive sophomore campaign. As the Hogs’ leading rusher, Sanders ran for 1,426 yards and 10 scores on 219 carries (6.5 avg). The Rockledge, Fla., also contributed 28 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns this season, averaging 9.7 yards per catch. A two-time SEC offensive player of the week honoree, he is the only SEC player with 1,000 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards this year.

Sanders currently ranks second in the SEC in rushing yards, yards per touch and yards per game (118.8). With his help, Arkansas has had a 100-yard rusher in 10 of its last 13 games dating back to the 2021 season with Sanders contributing seven of those 10 100-yard performances. He became only the second Razorback in the past 25 seasons (RB Darren McFadden in 2007) to total 200 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns against a ranked opponent after exploding for 232 yards and three scores against No. 14 Ole Miss (Nov. 19).

Pool, Arkansas’ all-time leading tackler, snagged second-team honors from the league’s coaches at linebacker with his 92 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks this season. The Lucas, Texas, product is one of college football’s premier tackling machines, totaling the second-most stops (412) among all FBS defenders since 2019. Pool, who entered this year ranked ninth in Arkansas history with 349 career stops, has increased his career total to 441 and surpassed linebacker Tony Bua’s mark of 408 stops, the previous program record, at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) earlier this season.

McGlothern picked up second-team praise for his play at cornerback, where he started all 12 games during the regular season and reeled in a team-leading three interceptions. The LSU transfer has carded nine pass breakups, second most among Razorback defenders this year, and forced a pair of fumbles this year.

The Hogs will conclude their season against Kansas in the Liberty Bowl at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Memphis, Tenn., on ESPN. For ticket information, call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151 or click here.

