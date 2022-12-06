Sleeping man wakes up to drug charges

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rector man’s nap came to an abrupt ending when sheriff’s deputies arrested him for dealing drugs.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said deputies responded Tuesday, Dec. 6, to a report of a man asleep behind the wheel of a truck on County Road 478.

When deputies arrived, they found 20-year-old Tyler Spray in the driver’s seat.

“Deputies could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the truck,” a news release stated. “There was a 9mm handgun visible between the driver’s seat and the middle console.”

A search of the vehicle reportedly turned up 263.2 grams of marijuana, 4.9 grams of a Schedule II controlled substance, a set of digital scales, numerous plastic baggies, and other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Spray and took him to the Greene County Detention Center where he was booked on the following charges:

Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with the purpose to deliver

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.