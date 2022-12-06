Energy Alert
Sleeping man wakes up to drug charges

A search of the vehicle reportedly turned up 263.2 grams of marijuana, 4.9 grams of a Schedule II controlled substance, a set of digital scales, numerous plastic baggies, and other drug paraphernalia.(Clay Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rector man’s nap came to an abrupt ending when sheriff’s deputies arrested him for dealing drugs.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said deputies responded Tuesday, Dec. 6, to a report of a man asleep behind the wheel of a truck on County Road 478.

When deputies arrived, they found 20-year-old Tyler Spray in the driver’s seat.

“Deputies could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the truck,” a news release stated. “There was a 9mm handgun visible between the driver’s seat and the middle console.”

Deputies arrested Spray and took him to the Greene County Detention Center where he was booked on the following charges:

  • Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with the purpose to deliver
  • Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with the purpose to deliver
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture
  • Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

