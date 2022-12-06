State grants to improve Arkansas law enforcement agencies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With crime rising across the board, the state of Arkansas wants to make sure officers, state and local, are prepared.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, $7 million worth of grants were awarded to 113 local and state law enforcement agencies and correctional or detention facilities.

Among the agencies were the Jonesboro Police Department and Arkansas State University, both of which received $100,000.

Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott explained his department has several areas they want to improve, primarily with technology.

“Different equipment needs, such as laptops, scanners, and printers that go with the laptops in the patrol cars, additional camera equipment for our Real-Time Crime Center,” he said.

JPD plans to add four more cameras to the Real Time Crime Center, along areas they deem need more supervision.

As for Arkansas State University, Chief of Communications Bill Smith said they plan to use the money to teach their officers through simulation training.

“This money will now bring that training program on campus, inside our training facility and our range space, where we will be able to access that whenever we have the opportunity. Rather than having to take an officer offline, send them off campus,” he said.

Other agencies such as the Paragould Police Department were included in the grants, receiving $55,398.75.

Sergeant Jason Elms said the money would be used to buy new vehicle cameras.

“We’re getting 10 new cameras for 10 news cars and the rest will be used to replace ones that needed to be replaced,” he said.

Both Elms and Elliott said their departments will apply for as many grants as possible because the money received through the grants is money taxpayers don’t have to spend.

“This is just another great opportunity to save taxpayer money and buy much-needed equipment. When you talk about law enforcement equipment for public safety it is very expensive,” Elliott said.

Elliott said the money would benefit not just Jonesboro’s residents.

“I think it serves the city well. It serves the county well and anybody shopping here, we want to make a safe environment if people come to visit Jonesboro, shop in Jonesboro, we are here to protect and serve you,” he said.

The departments plan on making their upgrades soon, hoping to have the changes in place by next year.

