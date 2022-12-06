Energy Alert
Three-car crash in Jonesboro has traffic at a crawl(Google Maps)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A three-car crash has traffic backed up along Highland Drive.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the crash happened at Fair Park Boulevard and Highland Drive.

One vehicle drove through the intersection and collided with two other cars.

Smith said that police had been searching for the suspect vehicle, which had fictitious tags on it before it blew through the intersection.

The extent of injuries, if any, is currently unknown.

Please follow Region 8 News for more information as it becomes available.

