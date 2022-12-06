Three-car crash in Jonesboro has traffic at a crawl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A three-car crash has traffic backed up along Highland Drive.

According to Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, the crash happened at Fair Park Boulevard and Highland Drive.

One vehicle drove through the intersection and collided with two other cars.

Smith said that police had been searching for the suspect vehicle, which had fictitious tags on it before it blew through the intersection.

The extent of injuries, if any, is currently unknown.

