UNLV hires Barry Odom as new football coach

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV has hired its new football coach.

Barry Odom, the defensive coordinator for Arkansas, is the new head coach for the Rebels. Odom previously served as head coach at Missouri from 2016-2019.

“My family and I would like to thank President Whitfield, Athletics Director Erick Harper and the administrative team for the opportunity to be the head football coach of the UNLV Rebels,” Odom said in a news release. “I’m honored and excited to begin developing a relationship with our student-athletes and provide them a great foundation for success in every area of their lives.”

Odom becomes the 13th UNLV head coach but the first with previous head coaching experience on the FBS level since John Robinson in 2004.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Barry Odom and his family to UNLV,” said Harper. “We had a tremendous amount of interest in this head coaching position and Coach Odom checked every box, including having experience successfully leading a program at the highest level of this sport. He is unanimously well-respected around the country and is the right person at the right time for the Rebels as this program, this department and this university continue to ascend as part of the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World here in Las Vegas.”

Welcome to the Rebel Family, Coach pic.twitter.com/TW9LbJzjl2 — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) December 6, 2022

Odom will officially be introduced as the head coach in a Wednesday news conference.

