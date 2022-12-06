Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

UNLV hires Barry Odom as new football coach

Arkansas coach Barry Odom is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game between...
Arkansas coach Barry Odom is seen before the start of an NCAA college football game between Missouri and Arkansas Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV has hired its new football coach.

Barry Odom, the defensive coordinator for Arkansas, is the new head coach for the Rebels. Odom previously served as head coach at Missouri from 2016-2019.

“My family and I would like to thank President Whitfield, Athletics Director Erick Harper and the administrative team for the opportunity to be the head football coach of the UNLV Rebels,” Odom said in a news release. “I’m honored and excited to begin developing a relationship with our student-athletes and provide them a great foundation for success in every area of their lives.”

Odom becomes the 13th UNLV head coach but the first with previous head coaching experience on the FBS level since John Robinson in 2004.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Barry Odom and his family to UNLV,” said Harper. “We had a tremendous amount of interest in this head coaching position and Coach Odom checked every box, including having experience successfully leading a program at the highest level of this sport. He is unanimously well-respected around the country and is the right person at the right time for the Rebels as this program, this department and this university continue to ascend as part of the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World here in Las Vegas.”

Odom will officially be introduced as the head coach in a Wednesday news conference.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found on road, sheriff’s office investigating
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A man died Sunday afternoon after police said a semi-truck struck him while he put gas in his...
Man killed in hit and run
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Friday to charge Khloe A....
Police: Woman threatened to trash victim’s reputation over trashed food
The two responders shown here are the ones who we are remembering.
Community in mourning after the deaths of two first responders

Latest News

South Carolina receiver Jalen Brooks (13) is tackled by Arkansas defenders Drew Sanders (42)...
Six Razorbacks named to Coaches All-SEC Team
12/6/22 zoom press conference
Red Wolves Raw: Destinee Rogers 12/6/22 zoom press conference
Arkansas State baseball announces 2023 winter camp lineup
Arkansas State freshman kicker Dominic Zvada made 4 field goals Saturday but the Red Wolves...
Arkansas State K Dominic Zvada named a Freshman All-American