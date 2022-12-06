Water plant gets major upgrade after million-dollar grant

PARKIN, Ark. (KAIT) - In Cross County, many small towns won’t have to worry about brown water anymore thanks to a major influx of money from the state.

Parkin received $1.8 million that will go towards upgrading its water plant which has not been updated since it was built in 1974.

The plant has many issues from paint peeling off the walls because of chlorine exposure, leaks in its filters and ceiling, and loud sounds coming from its machines.

All issues will be solved by the grant as Water Supervisor Maurice Bailey said they have received complaints for years.

“Citizens saying oh we have brown water from our faucet,” he said. “What this will do is all retention-based filters will have cleaner water because all filters will be brand new and it will be filtering better.”

The filters are directly correlated to the water you consume on a day-to-day basis, which Bailey said was the number one priority.

“Your drinking water is one of the most important things a city does daily,” he said.

The $1.8 million might sound like a lot for a town of just under 800 people, but Bailey stressed there are other spots they service that need clean water.

“We send water out to Earle, Tyronza,” he said. “There are a lot of people that feed off this one water system.”

The hope is to start the upgrades in January with the goal of having everything complete by the summer.

